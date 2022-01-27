JONESBORO — Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said Thursday that county sheriffs discussed increasing law enforcement pay with state legislators this week.
During a convention of the Arkansas Sheriffs Association, a proposal was brought up to possibly using a stipend of $3,000 for accredited law enforcement officers who undergo 40 hours of training each year with the state Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST).
Boyd said several other states use a stipend that is tied to yearly training for accreditation as a way to increase pay.
“We did talk about it at a roundtable meeting with some legislators,” he said.
In December, a proposed state tax credit for up to $3,000 for law enforcement officers failed to make it to a vote during a special session of the Legislature.
Boyd said he thought the discussion with legislators was positive.
“The legislators were very engaged,” he said. “We got good feedback.”
A recent proposal by Gov. Asa Hutchinson would increase starting pay for Arkansas State Police troopers. While the plan hasn’t been finalized yet, it would put starting pay between $52,000 and $55,000 a year.
Boyd said law enforcement agencies – from local police departments to county sheriffs offices – are struggling to recruit and retain officers. He said rural law enforcement agencies have a tough time coming up with funding for increasing starting pay and giving raises to current officers.
State Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton, participated in the roundtable discussion. A former six-term sheriff of Newton County, Slape was sympathetic to the sheriffs’ problems.
“We’re looking at it,” Slape said of the stipend plan. “We’re seeing what’s best for Arkansas.”
Both Boyd and Slape said another problem facing county sheriffs is reimbursement to county detention centers for housing state inmates.
Boyd said it costs Craighead County $54 a day to house an inmate. He said the state only reimburses the county for $32 a day. Last year Craighead County lost $700,000 in reimbursement costs for housing state inmates, he said.
State Rep. Johnny Rye, R-Trumann, who also attended the sheriffs convention, said he’s working on introducing a bill that would increase the amount the state pays for inmates to $53 per day for each state inmate.
“We’re working with these guys,” Rye said. “We need to get it straightened out.
“If that what it takes, that’s what we’ll do.”
As of Wednesday, Boyd said county jails were housing 2,200-2,300 state inmates in Arkansas.
“It’s an ongoing problem,” he said. “COVID added to it, but the state needs to reimburse us.
“We also know the state has excess money right now.”
Slape said he knows first-hand how the lack of proper reimbursement affects counties.
“We’re going to have to address it. It’s much needed,” Slape said.
He said legislators need to meet with Hutchinson to come up with a solution.
