JONESBORO — The shortage of corrections officers at the Craighead County Detention Center has eased in the past few weeks, according to Justin Rolland, chief deputy at the sheriff’s office.
Rolland said Wednesday that a couple of weeks ago the CCDT had about 12 openings. That number is now down to five, he said.
“We feel like we’re starting to see an increase in applicants,” Rolland said.
Rolland said the sheriff’s office has been recruiting on social media, and he said it’s paying off.
One year ago the CCDT staff had nine vacancies, Sheriff Marty Boyd said at the time.
He said the CCDT has about 68 staff positions.
New hires are paid just over $36,000 a year, Rolland said. After going through a weeklong “jailers school” by in-house instructors to become certified, that amount increases to about $41,000 a year.
The “jailers school” teaches new hires about policies and procedures at the CCDT, Rolland said. He said the school is offered at least once a year, with talks about offering it quarterly or once a month.
Rolland said other detention centers in the area will send new hires to Craighead County to attend the school.
He said one reason the jail’s staff has vacancies is that many move over from corrections to law enforcement.
“A lot of departments are eager to hire them; they’re good officer candidates,” Rolland said.
He added that CCDT corrections officers have gone on to join the Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas State University Police Department, the Jonesboro Police Department and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office just recently hired one to be a deputy.
Earlier this year Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said he was having problems trying to fill jail staff positions.
“It’s extremely hard to be a jailer,” Molder said. “It’s a very stressful job that requires a special kind of person to do it.”
He said the Poinsett County Quorum Court increased the starting pay last year to $36,000, plus benefits, for corrections officers.
Molder said it’s not just a problem for Poinsett County.
“It’s a statewide problem, it’s a universal problem,” he said.
He cited the strong job market in making it difficult to fill vacancies.
