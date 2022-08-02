JONESBORO — A raid by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office on Monday recovered more than $300,000 of stolen items, Sheriff Marty Boyd said Tuesday.
A storage building in the 1100 block of East Johnson Avenue was raided at about 11:15 a.m. and three people were arrested, Boyd said. He said the three are Craighead County residents.
The trio is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting probable cause hearings today, he said.
Boyd declined to release the name because of the ongoing investigation.
Two other suspects were arrested in Crittenden County as part of the investigation, he said.
The stolen items were mostly farm and other agriculture equipment, Boyd said. He said the culprits targeted farm shops.
Boyd said the three-month investigation was ongoing and he expected more arrests and more items recovered.
“We recovered stolen property from six different counties, and Dunklin County, Mo.,” he said.
Boyd said his office is working in conjunction with sheriff’s offices in Poinsett, Mississippi, Crittenden, White and Cross counties. He said the Jonesboro Police Department assisted in the investigation.
“It’s the biggest bust that I’ve been part of. I’m proud of our guys for the work they put into this,” Boyd said.
Among the items seized were lawn mowers, lawn equipment, vehicles, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, he said.
Boyd said his office’s Criminal Investigation Division spearheaded the investigation.
“It’s a major operation,” he said. “It’s amazing what they (the suspects) are responsible for.”
