JONESBORO — Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said Wednesday that he is “very grateful” for Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s proposal to give a one-time payment to law enforcement.
Hutchinson on Monday called for tapping into the state’s surplus to give local law enforcement a one-time $5,000 payment and new equipment.
The payment would be available to every county and city certified law enforcement officer in the state, a move that will cost the state $45 million.
“It will definitely help,” Boyd said. “Every officer is going to be happy with this. There’s a need for better law enforcement pay.”
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder called the proposal “a great step” in moving forward to increase law enforcement pay.
“I’ve always said that law enforcement is a profession with all of the training officers must go through,” Molder said Wednesday. “This will bridge that gap to make it a more livable wage.”
He said a proposal that’s been floated to tie a tax credit for officers with annual training makes sense.
“The better trained an officer is the better they are for the community,” Molder said.
The Associated Press reported that the annual mean wage for police and sheriff’s officers in Arkansas is $42,530, below the national mean wage of $70,000, according to Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics figures from May 2020. Arkansas ranks 49th in the United States for law enforcement pay.
Boyd said he hopes the Legislature looks into giving law enforcement officers a tax credit that is tied to training accreditation during its next session.
Boyd said Hutchinson is also proposing to increase reimbursements to county jails for holding state inmates by $8 per inmate, from $32 to $40. Boyd previously said it costs the Craighead County Detention Center $54 a day for each inmate.
Molder said his jail currently houses 30 state inmates at a daily cost of about $56 each.
“The increase would help us out a lot,” he said.
Hutchinson on Monday also announced plans to expand the state prison system by 500 beds because of expected growth in the state’s prison population and to ease a backlog of inmates being housed in local jails.
“I hope the expansion will help,” Molder said. “It would clear out some of the inmates. We need the space for sure.”
