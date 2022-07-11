JONESBORO — Dr. Todd Shields has been appointed as the next chancellor of Arkansas State University, ASU System President Dr. Charles L. Welch announced Monday.
Shieids, the dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas since 2014, will officially take over as chancellor at A-State in mid-August. He will be introduced on campus later this month.
“I believe that the hiring of Todd Shields will prove to be a truly transformational moment for our university,” Welch said in a news release. “He has an extraordinary track record in fostering student success, securing external funds, and managing large, complex academic units. These experiences, combined with his strong reputation and connections statewide, are precisely why the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee recommended his hiring to me. Dr. Shields outlined an exciting vision for our university in areas of community engagement and development, fundraising, academic programming and research. His energy and enthusiasm are contagious, and I cannot wait for our university community to get to know Todd and Karen.”
A Chancellor Search Advisory Committee of 22 individuals representing faculty, staff, students, and community leaders reviewed 44 applicants for the position. After conducting formal interviews with four finalists, the committee recommended Shields.
“I want to thank each member of the committee for their hard work and energy the past few weeks,” Welch said. “From assisting with the creation of the job announcement to conducting zoom meetings with potential candidates, it was a brisk schedule and I appreciate their commitment to a thorough job in providing important feedback.”
Shields’ depth of academic administrative experience spans from department chair to research centers and from deanships of individual colleges to divisions touching all corners of the university. His two most recent academic appointments, dean of the Graduate School and International Education (GSIE) and dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, illustrate his leadership strength.
“I am honored and thrilled to accept the position of chancellor at Arkansas State University. After talking with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members, the opportunities at Arkansas State are obvious and exciting,” Shields said. “My family and I are deeply committed to the mission of Arkansas State, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the A-State family. After seeing the many opportunities, new relationships, and potential partnerships in Jonesboro, Northeast Arkansas, and across the university, we are eager to help serve the campus, the community, expand collaborations, and help Arkansas State University grow into an even brighter future. My wife and I are deeply honored to join the Red Wolves.”
Fulbright College is the largest college at UA, and includes some of the institution’s hallmark programs. Managing $80 million in general budget plus a research budget of about $18 million, Shields had oversight for more than 650 full-time faculty and instructors and more than 700 teaching and research assistants as the Fulbright dean.
He began his academic career as an assistant professor in political science at Arkansas in 1994, promoting to associate professor in 1999. He joined the Fulbright Institute as its associate director in 2000, and in 2005 became a full professor in political science. For seven years, he also concurrently chaired the political science department at UA.
In 2014, Shields was named interim Fulbright dean, then the permanent dean in July 2014. Fulbright College’s three schools, 16 academic departments and 10 research centers span 30 academic programs.
He is the co-author of three books related to electoral politics. Shields and Angie Maxwell combined for the 2019, The Long Southern Strategy: How Chasing White Voters in the South Changed American Politics. His 2008 book with Sunshine Hillygus titled The Persuadable Voter: Wedge Issues in Presidential Campaigns won the 2009 Robert E. Lane Award for the best book in political psychology. His first book, Money Matters: Campaign Finance Reform and Congressional Elections, was written with Robert K. Goidel and Don Gross.
He was recently appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the newly reinstated Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women where he serves as co-chair of the subcommittee on research and writing.
Shields earned a bachelor of arts in political science and a bachelor of arts in psychology in 1990 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He continued his education at the University of Kentucky where he received his master of arts in political science in 1991 and his Ph.D. in 1994. In addition, Shields participated in Ohio State University’s Summer Institute in Political Psychology in 1993 and Harvard University’s Management Development Program in Higher Education in the summer of 2006.
He and his wife, Karen, have two adult children, Savvy and Dane.
Shields’ first official day at A-State as chancellor will be August 15, and his annual salary will be $450,000.
