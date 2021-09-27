JONESBORO — Monday marked the beginning of changes in security at Craighead County District Court.
The Jonesboro Police Department has an officer manning the metal detector for people entering the Justice Complex for court. No back packs or purses are allowed in the courtrooms. Everyone must go through a metal detector, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office had been manning security for several district court hearings. Now the sheriff’s office will only man video court proceedings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Video court is where inmates at the county detention center appear via video before a judge to have probable cause hearings.
JPD is working to fill the gap.
“We’re getting everything worked out,” Elliott said Monday.
The Jonesboro City Council last week approved the hiring of three additional police officers to handle the new duties. Until those positions are hired and trained, Elliott said bailiffs will be provided by the warrants division. He said those hired will be assigned to the warrants division.
“We’ll be stepping up security and remain being vigilant,” Elliott said.
JPD will also have an officer assigned to the Municipal Center to provide its security, Elliott said. Currently, officers providing security there are doing so on overtime, he said.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland welcomed the change.
“It helps us out with manpower. We were stretched pretty thin,” Rolland said.
The bailiffs who provided security to district court will now move to Craighead County Circuit Court to serve as bailiffs there, he said.
“This allows us to alleviate the stress of having to serve (at district court),” Rolland said.
He said District Court Judges David Boling and Tommy Fowler expressed their appreciation to him for providing court security.
The judges have been trying to ensure security in the courtroom since February after several incidents that occurred in court.
In November 2019, a defendant made it into the courtroom with a 3-foot knife hidden in an umbrella, Fowler said. Another incident occurred in June 2020 when a defendant threatened the judge and threatened to take a police officer’s gun.
In early July, a woman sentenced to the Craighead County Detention Center got up and left the courtroom. There was no bailiff working in the court that day. The woman was eventually detained by an off-duty police officer as she was trying to leave the Justice Complex.
