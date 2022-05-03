JONESBORO — Silver haired delegates from across Northeast Arkansas are meeting this week for two days of training at the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging in Jonesboro as their training begins for the Arkansas Silver Haired Legislative Session (SHLS). The group met Tuesday morning and returned at 9 a.m. today to prepare their bills, which will to be presented in August in Little Rock.
East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Jacque McDaniel, who also served in the SHLS in 2018, was there to host the event, along with East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Director of Purchased Services Melissa Prater, who taught the delegates about legislation and their task ahead.
McDaniel said that after two years of isolation and losses, she was proud to see the Silver Haired Legislature back in action.
The 22nd Biennial Silver Haired Legislative Session will be held on August 17 and 18 at the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.
According to a press release, the Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services (DAABHS) partners with the eight Arkansas Area Agencies on Aging to manage all phases of this statewide event.
During the event, seniors participate in this non-partisan session by writing, debating and voting on bills addressing issues critical to older Arkansans. All the bills that are passed during the session will be given to legislators of the next General Assembly, and the legislators may consider introducing the bills in the next session.
DAABHS Director Jay Hill said in the release that about 17 percent of the state’s population is over the age of 65, and that number will continue to grow as ‘baby boomers’ age.
“That is why this session is so important – it gives a voice to issues impacting our seniors,” Hill said.
Organizers chose one member from each county in Arkansas.
Interested seniors had to collect at least 25 valid signatures from people in their county who also are aged 60 or older and then local elections were then held at the respective Area Agency on Aging in the candidates’ home county where voting was held by secret ballot.
The candidates who received the most votes are now the current SHLS delegates for their county and the candidate with the second highest number of votes will serve as their alternate.
The SHLS session has been held every other year since 1978 and it is one of about 30 similar sessions held throughout the country.
The delegates for the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging region includes:
Earl Ladyman from Clay County.
Kay Greenway from Craighead County.
Gloria Curne from Crittenden County.
Teresa Dalls from Cross County.
Betty Harpole from Greene County.
Mike McLeod from Lawrence County.
Cecilia Baker from Lee County.
Daryl Johnson from Mississippi County.
Leroy Williams from Phillips County.
Winnie Johnson from Poinsett County.
Mike Dunn from Randolph County.
Dorothy Varvil from St. Francis County.
Daune Dutka is an appointee.
Tobey Johnson is an appointee.
