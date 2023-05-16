JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced a Jonesboro man to a total of 30 years in prison for shooting two people in January and five counts of breaking or entering from July 2018, according to court documents.

Medon D. Waters, 28, of Steele Avenue, pleaded guilty to the shootings of Samantha Ann Marcusen, 34, and Kenneth Vann, 39, of the 1400 block of Craighead Road 712, on Jan. 31 at the 1000 block of North Main Street, according to a police report.