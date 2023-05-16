JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced a Jonesboro man to a total of 30 years in prison for shooting two people in January and five counts of breaking or entering from July 2018, according to court documents.
Medon D. Waters, 28, of Steele Avenue, pleaded guilty to the shootings of Samantha Ann Marcusen, 34, and Kenneth Vann, 39, of the 1400 block of Craighead Road 712, on Jan. 31 at the 1000 block of North Main Street, according to a police report.
He received 30 years in prison for the shootings.
Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department saw a black car in the middle of the road in the 500 block of North Main. Two people inside the car had suffered gunshot wounds, the affidavit said.
Detective Bill Brown spoke with Marcusen at the hospital, and she told him she was riding with Vann when he stopped the vehicle and got into an argument with the mother of his children who was in another vehicle.
When Vann got back into his vehicle the woman’s boyfriend walked over and hit Marcusen’s car.
“That is when ‘Rude Boy’ pulled out a black pistol and started to shoot at them,” the affidavit said.
Marcusen said she was shot in the leg, a bone was broken and she couldn’t stand up. She said Vann pulled her back into the vehicle and “they were trying to leave and go to the hospital because Vann was also shot,” Brown wrote.
Vann received emergency surgery at the hospital, and the next day Brown interviewed him. Vann “stated he was one thousand percent sure it was Medon Waters. Vann said he knew Waters from their time in prison together and that he goes by the name of Rude Boy now.
Waters was in possession of a pistol when officer Erik Johnson arrested him.
Waters also received 15 years of suspended imposition of sentence for one of the shootings and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He must pay $440 in fines and fees.
For the break-ins, Waters received six years in prison for each of the five break-ins at the Whitten Creek Apartments in Brookland.
Those 30 years will run concurrent with the other 30 years, which means Waters will serve a total of 30 years in prison.
20-year sentence
In a separate case, Quincy Alexander Jackson, 36, of Jonesboro, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree battery in a March 2022 case in which he struck his girlfriend with his fist while holding a cell phone.
The victim suffered permanent damage to her eye.
Officer Kara Austin of the Jonesboro police was sent to St. Bernards Medical Center about an assault. When she arrived she made talked to the victim who said her children’s father had punched her in the eye with his cell phone, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim was not able to open her eye and was flown to Memphis. She had surgery on her eye and had to have her eyeball stitched back together. The victim was told she may never have full vision in that eye again.
According to court documents, this sentence will run concurrent with any charges pending in federal court.
He received credit for 421 days that he’s served in the Craighead County Detention Center.
Jackson was order to pay $465 in fines and fess.
