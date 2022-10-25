JONESBORO — An argument turned into gunplay as a woman fired several shots at her boyfriend Sunday night.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge Janitta Wilbourne, 29, of the 200 block of Russell Drive, with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Wilbourne’s boyfriend told police they were arguing and Wilbourne went to her car and got her gun.
“He then took off running and she shot at him,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Boling set her bond at $15,000. Wilbourne’s next court date is Dec. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Dakevis Scarfe, 27, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $3,500 bond.
Christopher Curne, 28, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery and probation violation; total bond of $25,000 and requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Michael Nichols, 43, of Paragould, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Martin Goodman, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Sadon Whitfield, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Cameron Knighten, 24, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm, possession of marijuana, carrying a weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Maryanna Flatt, 26, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and marijuana possession; $4,000 total bond.
Debra Nicholas, 42, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
