JONESBORO — The opening day of the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex saw between 75-100 people show up to practice their shooting and archery skills, program coordinator Joey Glaub said Thursday.
The complex, at 3702 Moore Road, offers pistol and rifle ranges, an archery area and skeet and trap shooting.
Glaub said Wednesday’s crowd included business people who came out during their lunch breaks, high school and college students and others. One man, Glaub said, traveled from Cherokee Village to try out the complex.
Glaub said all areas were used.
“The general consensus was positive,” he said.
Glaub said a trap shooting charity tournament will be held Saturday at the complex.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said 18 five-man teams will participate in the tournament. He added each team will draw audiences of families and friends to watch the event.
Glaub expects several high school archery teams to utilize the complex.
Glaub said the bathrooms are open at the skeet-trap shooting area. He said the bathrooms on the pistol-rifle area will be in the clubhouse, which is under construction. Glaub said the foundation has been poured and workers are waiting for steel to be delivered. That clubhouse is scheduled to be completed in March 2022.
Olympus Construction Inc. of Jonesboro is building the clubhouses.
The 200-yard rifle range, the 50-yard pistol range, three trap-skeet fields, a 70-yard archery range and a 50-yard archery range are open to the public.
Shooting Sports hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Family memberships are available for $150 annually and single-person memberships cost $100. Members aren’t charged for rifle and pistol use. Reduced prices are available for other areas.
People under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult ages 25 or older.
Elliott said five memberships were sold Thursday morning.
