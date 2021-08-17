JONESBORO — Construction at the Jonesboro Sports Shooting Complex is moving along and should be ready to open toward the end of September, Police Chief Rick Elliott said Tuesday.
He said two restrooms on the trap and skeet area have been completed and of the nine trap fields, three are ready now.
“The excitement around the community is building,” Elliott said. “Once they get it open we’ll see a lot of people out there.”
The complex will offer trap and skeet shooting areas, rifle and pistol targets and an archery range, he said.
Elliott said a shot turkey is completed. That stops bullets so the lead can be reclaimed for environmental reasons.
The shooting complex came about as a partnership between the City of Jonesboro and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which had been looking for a location for a regional shooting complex, Elliott said.
The G&FC funds 75 percent for the shooting complex while Jonesboro funds the remaining 25 percent.
The G&FC was able to get a $2 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The Sun reported in June that Elliott secured $275,000 in sponsorships that were approved in November. Those included $75,000 each from Engines Inc., Stadium Auto Body and First Commercial Bank. United Pawnbrokers has a $50,000 contract, also to be paid out over 10 years.
More sponsorships are available, including the $250,000 naming rights to the educational building, which will be constructed later.
In all, construction costs for the complex is $8.35 million. Construction on the complex began in 2019.
Elliott said shortages of steel and water and sewer pipes slowed construction a little bit.
“There were delays a few months ago,” he said. “We’re still on schedule.”
This summer construction began on a classroom building that will be used to teach gun safety among other things.
On Monday, a foundation was poured for a range control building next to the rifle and pistol range.
“As far as my portion we’re waiting on the metal building to come in,” said Guy Pardew, vice president of Olympus Construction of Jonesboro, which is building part of the complex.
He said some builders are waiting 20 weeks to receive materials that used to take eight weeks to deliver.
Olympus built the rifle and pistol ranges, Pardew said.
Commenting on public anticipation about the complex, Elliott said, “The people need to have some patience.”
The 208-acre complex will also have a fishing pond on it.
The complex is located on Moore Road, north of Interstate 555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.