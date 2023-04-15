JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling charged a Jonesboro woman with three felonies Friday for shooting at a house on Tuesday.
Nakeatra Evans, 30, of the 1800 block of Mitzi Lane, was arrested Tuesday night following a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Elizabeth Lane.
According to a probable cause affidavit, at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the scene of shots fired.
Two victims were in a vehicle when Evans pulled into the drive way of a residence. One victim said Evans yelled for the passenger to get out of the car.
“Victims then stated that Nakeatra shot one time at the driver, victim 1, with the bullet striking inside the carport just past where victim 1 stated she was standing. Nakeatra then shot one time at the passenger, victim 2, striking the entry door into the house just past where victim 2 was standing,” The affidavit states. “There were three children inside the residence at the time of the shooting.”
Boling charged Evans with two counts of first-degree criminal attempt, committing a terroristic act that causes property damage and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Her bond was set at $100,000 and her next court date is May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Blake Mahan, 30, of Trumann, with second-degree forgery; $2,500 bond.
Pierre Malik Brown, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV drug; released on own recognizance.
Cheyne Mayall, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $250,000 bond.
Lamar Tyler, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,000 bond.
Tony Watkins, 46, of Trumann, with second-degree forgery; $2,500 bond.
Carlos Brown, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Cody Cox, 32, of Bay, with second-degree battery/injures persons over 60 or younger than 12, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree terroristic threatening; $150,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Randel Scott, 29, of Forrest City, with two counts of felony failure to appear; $75,000 bond.
Shane Wooldridge, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Anna Hicks, 28, of Jonesboro, with financial identity fraud and six counts of theft of property; $3,500 bond.
Jamie Passmore, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Carl Carter, 73, of Ozark, with commercial burglary and theft of property; released on own recognizance.
