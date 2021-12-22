JONESBORO — District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge an 18-year-old Jonesboro man with several charges.
Tyrese Freeman, 1139 Walker Place, was charged with criminal attempt, committing a terroristic act for allegedly shooting at a postal employee and filing a false report. Fowler told Freeman he may face federal charges in the matter.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Marcus Gibson, 31, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and theft of greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $3,500 cash-only bond.
Timothy Childers, 43, of Monette, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Christopher Wheeley, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $35,000 bond.
Billy Joe Parrish, 37, of Marked Tree, with felony failure to appear; $45,000 bond set by a circuit judge.
Anthony Lloyd Jackson, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Joshua Pyles, 24, of Greene County, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Ricky Watson, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence; $7,500 bond.
On Monday, Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with several charges after an incident that occurred on Saturday. Andriek Newson, 25, of 1912 Links Circle, is charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree kidnapping or false imprisonment, third-degree domestic battery and first-degree interference with emergency communications. Halsey set Newson’s bond at $75,000.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Lamon Burgess, 23, of 324 Mallory, Forrest City, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct; $45,000 total bonds.
Charles Simpson, 53, of 346 Cash, Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; recognizance bond.
