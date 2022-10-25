JONESBORO — A 15-year-old male was in critical condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Cedar Heights Drive, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
A 17-year-old suspect turned himself into the police department on Monday morning and was placed under arrest, Smith said.
She said the victim and the suspect were acquainted.
The victim was taken by a personal vehicle to St. Bernards Medical Center and was transported by air to a Memphis hospital, Smith said.
The victim was shot on his right side in the back and the bullet exited in the left front abdomen, according to a police report.
A 9 mm Luger was used in the shooting. A 9 mm Smith & Wesson and a .380-caliber Jimenez handguns were also seized.
According to the report, six rounds were fired in the incident.
The victim initially told officers that he was robbed and shot. The victim’s family told police they had no idea who shot him.
The victim was shot in a bedroom of a residence and the suspect fled on foot, according to the initial report.
