JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer was shot in the leg Wednesday night and returned fire, striking the suspect who later died, according the police department
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Spruce and Warren streets at about 10:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, which is conducting an investigation into the shooting.
Police said Jayden J. Prunty, 22, of the 100 block of East Woodrow Street, died at St. Bernards Medical Center after being transported there.
The police officer, Patrolman Corey Obregon, 25, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to ASP.
He was treated and released Thursday morning from a local hospital, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with JPD.
Jonesboro authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division collected evidence from the incident scene Wednesday night and were continuing their investigation Thursday.
An investigative case file will be turned over to the 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney who will be asked to determine whether the use of deadly force by the police officer was consistent with Arkansas laws, according to ASP.
The officer encountered Prunty in the vicinity of the Spruce and Warren streets intersection. A struggle between the officer and Prunty occurred leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two, ASP said.
Jonesboro officer Adam Butler wrote in a police report that at about 10:35 p.m. he responded after hearing Obregon call out over the radio that “the male subject he was out with started fighting him. While en route, approximately 10 seconds later, I heard Officer Obregon call out shots fired over the radio.”
In the report, under justifiable homicide circumstances, it reads, “Criminal Attacked Police Officer and That Officer Killed Criminal.”
Jonesboro police’s standard procedure has Obregon on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation by ASP and an internal investigation by JPD.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “As has been reported, an officer-involved shooting occurred last night in our city. A Jonesboro police officer was shot and injured, but will recover. I thank God for the police force that protects our community, as well as the county deputies who were immediately on the scene. As a life was lost in the incident, my heart and prayers go out to the loved ones of all involved in last night’s events.”
In July 2017, Prunty was arrested and charged with robbery and theft of $1,000 or less after an incident at Gladiolus Apartments.
Prunty pleaded guilty and received three years of probation.
In October 2021, Prunty was arrested for probation violation for not paying fines and court costs related to the robbery conviction. He was given an extra 18 months of probation and ordered to pay $35 a month.
On Sept. 19, 2021, Prunty was arrested on charges of possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
The last Jonesboro police officer who was shot on duty was Christopher Walker in November 2006. Walker was shot in the chest by Steven E. Hill Jr., who was suspected of raping a Jonesboro woman. Walker suffered a severe bruise in the shooting. Hill’s bullet penetrated Walker’s shirt and lodged in his protective vest.
Hill, who was shot twice in the torso, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the rape and shooting, according to Sun archives.
Commented