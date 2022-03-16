JONESBORO — Construction is continuing at the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex, where three trap shooting tournaments have already been held and three more are scheduled in the next two months, according to Joey Glaub, program coordinator at the complex.
The construction of the clubhouse on the pistol-rifle area has about half of the roof completed, Glaub said. He hopes to have a walk-through of the structure in about two months.
A recent tournament attracted 50 participants with another 100 people attending, Glaub said.
He said last Sunday shooters went through 2,000 clay targets.
One thing that he said hampered attendance and construction at the range has been the weather.
“With the weather it’s hit or miss,” Glaub said. “The die-hards show up.”
He called the complex “Jonesboro’s best-kept secret.”
Restrooms are open on the skeet-trap shooting side of the complex, while porta-potties are located on the pistol-rifle side, he said.
Glaub expects the entire complex will be completed in two to three years.
He said supply chain delays have affected construction.
Currently, the Jonesboro Police Department uses a special projects area at the complex. Glaub said they recently conducted a night shooting training session there.
The shooting complex came about as a partnership between the City of Jonesboro and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which had been looking for a location for a regional shooting complex, Police Chief Rick Elliott said in August.
The G&FC funds 75 percent for the shooting complex while Jonesboro funds the remaining 25 percent.
The G&FC was able to get a $2 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The Sun reported in June that Elliott secured $275,000 in sponsorships that were approved in November. Those included $75,000 each from Engines Inc., Stadium Auto Body and First Commercial Bank. United Pawnbrokers has a $50,000 contract, also to be paid out over 10 years.
More sponsorships are available, including the $250,000 naming rights to the educational building, which will be constructed later.
In all, construction cost for the complex is estimated at $8.35 million. Construction on the complex began in 2019.
Guy Pardew, vice president of Olympus Construction of Jonesboro, which is building part of the complex, said in August some builders are waiting 20 weeks to receive materials that used to take eight weeks to deliver.
Olympus built the rifle and pistol ranges, Pardew said.
The 208-acre complex, which is under the supervision of the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department, will also have a fishing pond on it.
The complex has 18 employees.
The complex, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, is located at 3702 Moore Road, north of Interstate 555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.