JONESBORO — Even as construction continues on Jonesboro’s shooting sports complex, people from several states have already visited and used some of its features, Police Chief Rick Elliott said.
“We’re already pulling in people out of Tennessee and Mississippi on a recreational level,” Elliott said. On Thursday, city officials hosted representatives from the state’s congressional delegation and local residents who have bought sponsorships for the 208-acre facility, which is at the end of Moore Road.
A 200-yard rifle range, 50-yard pistol range, three trap/skeet fields, a 70-yard archery range and a 50-yard archery range will all be opened to the public in late September.
Still under construction are a classroom building and more skeet/trap fields.
Elliott said the out-of-state visitors are attracted by not only the quality of the facility, but the cost.
“Over in Tennessee, the private ranges over there, they’re paying $600 to $800 a year to shoot in those private ranges,” Elliott said. “They can come over here for a $100 a year membership, hit the interstate and be here in less time than they can driving to Bartlett, Collierville or whatever over there … A lot of them come weekly.”
The project began in 2015 as an effort to move the police department’s shooting range out of Craighead Forest Park and away from nearby homes to a more secluded area that could also be made available to civilians.
The city then joined forces with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which had been searching for a place to develop a regional shooting complex.
Construction got its jump-start after the game and fish commission secured a $2 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The grant is funded through taxes on ammunition.
Elliott said city officials have worked closely with game and fish officials.
“They’ve been all over the country and looked at ranges,” Elliott told visitors, “and they said there will be nothing any nicer than this in the southeast United States.”
Still to be built is a 3-D archery range to be developed in a wooded area adjacent to the existing features, an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse and other features.
The police chief said shooting and archery programs have grown since construction began on the complex, and many of the teams compete on a national level.
“Actually, the whole facility, we expect the day will come that we will be on the national circuit in a lot of things,” he said.
