JONESBORO — The sound of gunfire will be heard as early as Sept. 18 at Jonesboro’s shooting sports complex, Police Chief Rick Elliott told city council members Tuesday.
The project has been in the works since early 2015, when Elliott first sought to move the police department’s firing range out of Craighead Forest Park and away from a residential area. The plan morphed into a major project after Elliott learned the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was looking to build a regional shooting facility.
That resulted in the $6.4 million, 208-acre complex on Moore Road, which is just north of Interstate 555 in eastern Jonesboro.
“We’re going to have a soft opening on the 18th,” Elliott said, “just inviting a few people in to kind of get the bugs worked out on that weekend.”
Beginning Sept. 22, the range will be open full-time, Wednesday through Sunday.
A $2 million grant secured by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on behalf of the city from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service set a Sept. 30 deadline to make the rifle, pistol, trap, skeet and archery ranges available to the public.
“All ranges should be up and completely functional, so, therefore, we will have met the requirement for this grant.”
However, construction hasn’t been completed on all aspects of the project, which will include classrooms and other amenities.
“We have one building currently under construction and others still pending, but the bottom line is this facility … will be fully functional,” Elliott said.
While Elliott has headed up planning for the project, the city’s parks department will run it.
During the council’s business session, Elliott gained approval of a five-year contract extension with Axon Enterprises, which provides body and vehicle cameras, Tasers, modems, holster sensors and technology support. All the equipment will be upgraded to provide more reliability and better officer safety, Elliott said. The contract extension will have a total cost over five years of $2.822 million.
The council also authorized a contract with Voiance Language Services to provide language interpreters for the city’s emergency dispatchers.
The council heard the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by the Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District board of commissioners. It would impose a 2-mill property tax on commercial property within the district to fund improvements to common areas. The district estimates the tax would generate between $200,000 and $250,000 per year.
The district, established in the 1970s, was formally reactivated last November.
The council also heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would create a property assessed clean energy (PACE) improvement district. Under the program, a property owner may finance an energy efficiency improvement, a renewable energy project or a water conservation project on a voluntary basis, with loan repayment tied to their property tax bills.
The council also heard the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Casey Turner Construction LLC to rezone 1.1 acres at 2407 W. Matthews Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. Turner plans to use the land and existing buildings for offices and equipment storage for the business.
