JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with criminal attempt in a shooting that left his father in critical condition.
Noah Nickerson, 23, had his bond set at $1 million by Fowler.
Also on Wednesday, Fowler found probable cause to charge Brandon Sisler, 35, of 752 Craighead Road 439, with theft by receiving, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief. Fowler set his bond at $25,000 cash-only.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Kylan Williams, 23, of Wynne, with felony failure to appear; a circuit judge set his bond at $70,000.
Kristy Fields, 39, of Monette, with residential burglary; $2,500 bond.
Mayc Hammon, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Christopher Brown, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $35,000 bond.
Melvin McNeal, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Chad Turner, 46, of Jonesboro, with delivery of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $150,000 bond.
Aglon Thomas, 32, of Blytheville, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; recognizance bond.
Nazaree Meadows, 38, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Hunter Creecy, 27, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Mitchell Smith, 46, of Weiner, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
April Gardner, 41, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Logan Sawyer, 22, of Jonesboro, with failure to comply with terms and conditions of suspended imposition of sentence; $15,000 bond.
Katlynn Collier, 30, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.