JONESBORO — Special Judge Mike Smith found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with the shooting that occurred Friday in Jonesboro. Bond was set at $100,000.
Tavarius Joe Hunter, 25, of the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday at his home in connection with the Friday night shooting of a 25-year-old man at a gas station in the 1700 block of East Johnson Avenue.
The victim was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital to interview the victim.
“The victim advised me that he was at the gas station about to get into a vehicle when a subject had pulled a gun on him and hit him in the head. The suspect then pointed the gun at him and made threats to kill the victim. The suspect then started shooting at him while the victim was attempting to take cover behind a vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and went to the hospital,” Jonesboro Police Detective Chris Pigg wrote in the affidavit.
Police used a SkyCop camera to get a vehicle tag for Hunter’s car, a white Dodge Charger.
A bench warrant was issued for Hunter’s arrest.
On Tuesday, according to the affidavit, “Hunter was arrested at his apartment complex. He was transported to the police department to conducted an interview. While under Miranda, Hunter admitted to the shooting. A search warrant was completed for his apartment. Inside his apartment we located the clothes he was wearing and the gun. Hunter stated that the gun we seized was the one he used in the shooting.”
Hunter is charged with first-degree battery and first-degree terroristic threatening.
According to court documents, Hunter has no criminal background.
