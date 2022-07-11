JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Deonta Marshall, 27, with committing a terroristic act and first-degree domestic battery in a Saturday shooting that left his wife injured.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to apartments at 3719 Stadium Blvd. in reference to a shooting that had already occurred. They talked with the victim who had a gunshot wound to her right wrist.
She told officers that Marshall had been texting her, trying to get her to come out of her residence. Marshall texted her that he was going to vandalize her vehicle in the parking lot. She then went to her bedroom window and was shot through it, she told police.
“Detectives would interview the victim who would confirm she did receive text messages from Mr. Marshall stating that he was there on scene wanting her to come outside,” the affidavit states. “... Moments later she heard several gunshots and was struck in the wrist.”
Later Saturday, detectives took Marshall into custody and interviewed him.
“Mr. Marshall’s statements regarding his involvement in this incident were consistent with evidence located is this investigation,” the affidavit states.
Fowler told Marshall there was a U.S. Marshals hold on him from another matter in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and that marshals would come to Jonesboro to take him back to Missouri.
Fowler cited Marshall’s criminal history and his history of the use of firearms to set his bond at $350,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.