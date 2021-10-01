JONESBORO — The Jonesboro man accused of shooting a 32-year-old in the left side of the neck Sunday was given a $5 million bond Friday by District Judge David Boling.
Probable cause was found to charge Roy Nichols, 27, with attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Detective Brian Arnold of the Jonesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, wrote in the probable cause affidavit that when officers arrived on the scene in the 3300 block of Sun Avenue they found the victim “laying on the living room floor with a gunshot would to the neck.”
“(The victim) was transported to a local hospital (NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital) where she was able to advise an officer that Roy Nichols was the person who shot her,” Arnold wrote in the affidavit.
“The wound on the left side of her neck appeared to be at a downward angle towards her heart,” he wrote. “(The victim) was flown from the local hospital to a hospital in Memphis due to the severity and location of the injury.”
Arnold wrote that “Nichols is currently listed as a parole absconder and has a previous charge for possession of a firearm by certain persons.”
Nichols was arrested by Jonesboro police at about noon on Wednesday.
In October 2017, Nichols was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In 2017, prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening against Nichols.
In 2019, Nichols was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a defaced firearm, according to court records.
Nichols was arrested in January on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jonesboro police. He was released on a $7,500 bond.
On Aug. 1, Jonesboro police listed Nichols as a suspect in a third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member for an incident in the 3400 block of Sun Avenue. The police report said he hit the 27-year-old female victim and threatened her with a firearm.
On Aug. 9, Jonesboro police listed Nichols as a suspect in a domestic battery complaint alleging that he slapped the same victim.
