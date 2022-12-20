JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge an 18-year-old Jonesboro man with three felonies in connection with the Dec. 11 shooting at a Jonesboro gas station.

Boling found probable cause to charge Tyrone Jackson with aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony, first-degree batters, a Class B felony, and aggravated assault, a Class D felony.