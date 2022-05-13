JONESBORO — A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with first-degree battery in the April 30 shooting of a Jonesboro man.
Special Judge Alex Biggers charged Alban Deon Henderson, 38, of Belt Street, with shooting Lee Bonner, 58, of the 300 block of State Street, at Bonner’s residence. The victim was struck by a gunshot to his back.
Police officer Tanner Seal wrote in his report that he applied a chest seal to Bonner’s wound until emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene.
Bonner was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
A witness told detectives that Henderson had sent threatening texts to her. She told detectives that Henderson lived on Belt Street. Henderson’s phone number was the same number that the threatening texts were sent from.
A photo lineup was created with Henderson in it, and he was identified by both the witness and the victim as the person who did the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An arrest warrant was signed by District Judge David Boling on Wednesday.
Biggers set Henderson’s bond at $25,000 cash-only. He is due in circuit court on June 30. A no-contact order was issued by Biggers between Henderson and the victim.
