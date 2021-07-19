JONESBORO — Police in Mississippi shot and killed a man accused of shooting the mother of his child in a Jonesboro Walmart parking lot, a Mississippi newspaper reported.
The 41-year-old woman was shot in the back shortly before 10 p.m. Friday outside the Walmart on Highland Drive, according to a sketchy report released Monday by the Jonesboro Police Department.
Quintin Bogard, 36, of Blytheville, had barricaded himself in a room Saturday afternoon in Canton, near Jackson, Miss. Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Heath Hall said law enforcement tried to talk the man down to no avail and had to enter the room. When officers entered the room the man was fatally shot, Hall said
“It was a heinous act of violence that happened in (Jonesboro, Arkansas),” Hall said. “The Sheriff’s Office did our job to protect the people of Madison County. We also did our job in trying to talk the man down though he would not give in.”
Although a report from Mississippi indicated the 41-year-old woman had been murdered, JPD reported on Facebook that she was taken to a Memphis hospital, treated and released.
Earlier Friday, a man surrendered to police following an unrelated shooting in another part of Jonesboro.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Kenyatae Chism, 36, of Jonesboro, with first-degree battery. Chism is free on $35,000 bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police received multiple 911 calls from neighbors in the 2500 block of Middlefield Drive reporting multiple gunshots. The victim, who was shot in the chest, was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.
The affidavit said Chism walked onto the scene and advised that he was the one who shot the victim.”
Chism is scheduled to appear Aug. 27 in Craighead County District Court.
