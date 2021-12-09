JONESBORO — A Bay man who police say was shot by his son died Dec. 2 at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
David Wayne Nickerson, 54, was shot once in the head early on Nov. 22, according to police accounts.
Police said Noah Nathaniel Nickerson, 23, of 7812 Stanley Road, called police and told them that he had shot his 54-year-old father, according to a police report.
The father was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition on Nov. 22. He was later transferred to Regional One.
Nickerson is being held on a criminal attempt charge in the Craighead County Detention Center and has a $1 million bond.
