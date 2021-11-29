JONESBORO — One of the victims in a series of what police believe are gang-related shootings has died.
Meanwhile, police have no new leads in their investigation of the ongoing violence, Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said Monday.
Devonte Wesson, 18, who had been shot in the back of the head on Nov. 22, was taken off life support and died over the weekend, Smith said. The case is now a murder investigation.
Wesson was shot on Countryview, west of South Caraway Road, which is near the Southside Softball Complex.
In other shooting incidents that were related:
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man was shot inside a vehicle Thursday morning at the intersection of Aggie and Holmes roads, according to Jonesboro police. It marked the eighth shooting incident in Jonesboro during the past week.
Police were dispatched at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 21 to the 1600 block of Garland Drive in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the groin area, JPD reported. He was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center’s Emergency Room for treatment. Several shell casings were located at the scene, police said.
Later Sunday, a suspect pulled up to a residence in the 1400 block of Smoot Drive at about 8:49 p.m. and fired several shots into it. Police said there was damage to the siding and window sills to the residence and that three bullet holes were found.
Police were sent to the 500 block of North Caraway Road at 12:11 a.m. Nov. 21 in response to gunshots being heard. Police found three shell casings outside of an apartment building in the area.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police at 9:13 a.m. Nov. 21 that three males shot at her residence in the 4000 block of Griggs Avenue. Police found shell casings at the scene but no damage. This came just days after a shooting was under investigation in the same area on Monday, police said in their report. The three suspects were listed as three males, 18 years old, 17 years old and 16 years old.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported Nov. 19 that five or six gunshot were fired in the 600 block of Oak Street.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone fired several shots into her vehicle Nov. 19 in the 3200 block of Kingsbury Street. Police reported that the back window of her Chevrolet Malibu was shattered.
On Monday, police released more details on an unrelated shooting that occurred Nov. 22, in which the victim was reported to remain in critical condition.
Noah Nathaniel Nickerson, 23, of 7812 Stanley Road, called police and told them that he had shot his 54-year-old father, according to the police report. The father was taken to a local hospital.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the younger Nickerson stated that the night of the incident, he told his father that he had been molested as a child by another family member.
“Noah stated that his father was dismissive of this statement,” Detective Austin Morgan wrote in the affidavit. “Noah stated he grabbed a gun and put it to his own head. Noah then stated that his father began to tell him ‘shoot me.’ Noah stated he pointed the firearm at his father and fired the gun.”
A judge found probable cause to charge Nickerson with criminal attempt to commit murder. He remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bond.
