JONESBORO — Police received a report that someone managed to leave Walmart at 1815 E. Highland Drive without paying for more than $4,600 in merchandise, including $3,000 in jewelry.
Security video captured images of the suspect about mid-day Tuesday, but the police incident report didn’t indicate whether that person was a man or a woman.
Online shoppers also felt financial pain, after “porch pirates” intercepted their purchases.
Police received reports Tuesday of stolen mail or parcels in the 200 block of East Nettleton Avenue and the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive, both of which are apartment buildings. In one of the cases, a laptop computer, worth more than $1,000, was reported taken.
Among other incidents reported to Jonesboro police:
Theft of about $2,000 in materials from a home construction site, 4000 block of Gabriel Court.
Car break-in and theft of headphones and cash, 300 block of Wolf Den Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.