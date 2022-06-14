JONESBORO — A man apparently trying to steal items from the Walmart at 1911 W. Parker Road reportedly pulled a knife on a store employee, then used pepper spray, according to a police report.
Police received the call during the noon hour Monday. The suspect, described as a white man between the ages of 35 and 40, wasn’t apprehended. About $400 in stolen property was recovered, according to the report.
Among other incidents investigated by the Jonesboro Police Department was a series of vehicle break-ins in the 4500 block of Access Road.
Thieves broke both the front and back glass of one vehicle between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, stealing a bag containing a driver’s license and debit and credit cards. Glass was broken on a second car, but the victim told police nothing was stolen. Thieves entered a third, unlocked vehicle, and stole a small amount of cash and a credit card, according to the owner.
A residential burglary was reported Monday evening in the 3700 block of Wood Street, in which a shotgun was stolen. Police said the burglar broke the front door glass to gain entry. The bleeding thief handled two other guns but didn’t take them, police said.
In the 400 block of East Roseclair Street Monday morning, a woman reported a residential burglary in which a 45-inch TV was stolen.
Another residential burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Denver Drive. Police said it appeared the burglar cut through a chain link fence in the backyard to gain entry through a back door. The resident said several brands and styles of watches were missing, as well as articles of clothing and the magazine to a firearm. The gun, itself, was not stolen.
A Trumann man reported the theft of a red 2004 Ford F-150 pickup from the 1700 block of Irby Street. Police valued the truck at $2,000.
