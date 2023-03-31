Shopping spree wish granted at PHS

Ay’den Clay, with his hands on a cart full of presents, smiles with his family during a Make-A-Wish celebration at Ram Stadium in Paragould on Tuesday. Pictured are Ay’den’s uncle, Maurichio Clay (left), his aunt, Shalon Clay, his mother, Sharvae Clay, his big brother, Jamarea Clay, his cousin, Janiya Clay, Ay’den, and his little brother, Yadii Clay.

 Steve Gillespie / Paxton Media

PARAGOULD — Ay’den Clay’s wishes were fulfilled in a big way this week at Paragould High School’s Ram Stadium.

Students, along with the Paragould Pride Band, welcomed Ay’den and his family Tuesday. He received games, shoes and toys from members of Paragould High School’s Rotary Interact Club.