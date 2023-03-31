Shopping spree wish granted at PHS

PARAGOULD — Ay’den Clay’s wishes were fulfilled in a big way this week at Paragould High School’s Ram Stadium.
Students, along with the Paragould Pride Band, welcomed Ay’den and his family Tuesday. He received games, shoes and toys from members of Paragould High School’s Rotary Interact Club.
Ay’den, who is nine years old, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) when he was seven. His mother, Sharvae Clay of Blytheville, said she got the news just before Christmas that year, but that Ay’den’s AML is now in remission. Through Make-A-Wish Mid-South, the PHS Rotary Interact Club took care of Ay’den’s wish for a shopping spree.
“I love the support,” Ay’den said Tuesday. “This is the best day ever.”
PHS Librarian Sara Dickey is the Rotary Interact Club sponsor. She said the club sells bed sheets to fund its service projects. This year the club earned $8,000.
Motorists along Highway 49 would have seen the large yard card sign declaring: “AYDEN’S WISH IS BEING GRANTED” posted in front of the school district’s administrative offices. It was donated by the company I Got Carded, Dickey said.
Ay’den also received some martial arts gear from ATA Martial Arts in Paragould. Theresa Anderson, owner of ATA Martial Arts, was at the celebration with other instructors and students. She said she found out Ay’den likes the TV series Cobra Kai, so she set him up with a Taekwondo uniform and headband.
Make-A-Wish Mid-South pairs recipients with people or groups that grant wishes in the area.
