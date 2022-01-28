JONESBORO — A 20-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone broke into his residence Thursday and stole several items in the 100 block of East Strawn Avenue.
The victim reported a 12-gauge shotgun, valued at $300, and electronic gaming items totaling $680 were taken.
In other police reports:
Rusty Chappell, 53, of Harrisburg, was killed at 8:15 p.m. Thursday when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing Arkansas 14 at South Street in rural Poinsett County, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Chappell crossed in front of the path of the vehicle, the report said.
Police arrested Andre Isabell, 43, of the 700 block of West Oak Street, on Friday morning after a 43-year-old woman told police he threatened her with a knife and hit her with his fist. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and felony fleeing.
A rental agent reported Thursday that a vacant property had been burglarized and appliances were taken from the 3700 block of Keeneland Drive. Stolen were a refrigerator, valued at $1,008, and a stove, valued at $508.
An 18-year-old woman reported Thursday evening that her residence was burglarized in the 200 block of North Fisher Street. Stolen were items totaling $540.
Commented