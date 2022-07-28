JONESBORO — A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police early Thursday morning that someone shot multiple times at her residence in the 3400 block of Dayton Avenue, according to a police report.
Police found 12 shell casings outside of the residence.
No one was injured. Damage to a window was valued at $150.
Police arrested Freda Best, 56, of the 1800 block of Lincoln Street, Walnut Ridge, following a traffic stop Wednesday night in the 3000 block of South Caraway Road. Best is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and improper lighting on her vehicle.
Police arrested Rickie Lee Nash, 54, of the 800 block of Creath Avenue, on Wednesday night at his residence. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning that someone broke a window on his vehicle in the 3000 block of Quail Drive and stole a firearm. Taken was a Stoeger 9 mm pistol valued at $250.
An employee at Kum & Go, 3920 Southwest Drive, told police Wednesday morning that someone paid for an item using a fake $100 bill.
