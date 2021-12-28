JONESBORO — Police investigated a drive-by shooting Monday night in Jonesboro.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Millbranch Lane, off of Pleasant Grove Road, according to limited information released by the Jonesboro Police Department.
No one was injured, but the gunfire broke a window in the house and struck a vehicle.
The vehicle was described as a white Nissan Sentra.
At 9:39 p.m., in another part of town, police received a report of gunshots. The sound of gunshots was heard near the intersection of South Culberhouse Street and West Washington Avenue. Police found shell casings and witnesses provided a video of a firearm being discharged from a white vehicle, “possibly a Nissan.”
In another report, a man said his black 2012 Dodge Avenger was stolen Monday morning from his home in the 500 block of Paragould Drive.
Several video games and other items were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in Monday night in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive.
Among reports to JPD over the long Christmas holiday weekend:
A 20-year-old woman said she believed she had been drugged and raped Christmas Eve.
Two 9mm handguns and ammunition were reported stolen in a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Haltom Avenue on Christmas Eve.
Thieves kicked in the back door of a residence in the 400 block of Scott Street, also on Christmas Eve and stole electronic game systems, causing $750 in physical damage in the process.
Shortly before closing time at Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Road, on Christmas Eve, a man managed to leave the store with 38 items, worth a total of $1,045.81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.