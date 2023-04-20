JONESBORO — Jonesboro police responded to a call about shots fired at a residence Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Derby Drive, according to a police report.
The unknown suspect was beside the residence when the shootings took place, the report said.
The report lists seven victims, four adults and three children, none of whom were injured.
Damage from bullets include multiple windows, Drywall, microwave, housing decorations, television, couch, hot water heater and main power box outside residence.
As of Wednesday afternoon it was unknown how many shots were fired into the residence.
In a separate report, a 19-year-old Jonesboro man told police at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday that he was robbed at gunpoint in the 500 block of Belt Street.
The victim told police the suspect was an 18-year-old man who lives in the 2300 block of Stallings Lane.
The victim said $150 was taken from him.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday night that someone entered his vehicle in the 1800 block of Kendal Street and stole a handgun. The Browning .380-caliber firearm is valued at $900.
A 45-year-old woman reported Wednesday morning that a rock was used to break at window at Jordan’s Kwik Stop, 4502 E. Nettleton Ave., and food items were taken. The food is valued at $10. The window’s value is listed at $750.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone entered his residence in the 1000 block of Vine Street and stole property. Taken were items with a total value of $700.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday night that someone stole her wallet from her vehicle in the 400 block of West Huntington Avenue and made charges on a credit card for $1,014.42.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday night that an unknown man pointed a gun at her at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and King Street during a road rage incident.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night that property from a building he owns in the 7900 block of U.S. 63 in Bono was entered and had items stolen. Taken were a riding lawn mower valued at $2,500 and a trailer valued at $1,500.
JA Riggs, 3701 E. Parker Road, reported to police Tuesday afternoon that a suspect failed to return rented equipment. The mini skid and 18-foot trailer have a total value of $45,000.
A 17-year-old Jonesboro girl reported Tuesday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 1200 block of Sandino Drive and stole her $100 wallet that contained $165 in cash.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man said a cashier’s check taken from him was cashed at Bank of America, 2500 E. Highland Drive. The check was for $7,000.
A 67-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday afternoon that someone entered his residence in the 2500 block of Rosewood Circle and stole items. Taken were two Peter Max paintings valued at $5,000 each.
