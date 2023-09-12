JONESBORO — Police were investigating a terroristic act after witnesses reported numerous gunshots Monday morning.
Dispatchers were notified of the incident on Dearing Circle, off of Marshall Street shortly after 11 a.m., Sally Smith public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said.
“Officers discovered damage to a home. The residents were not injured during the shooting,” Smith told The Sun.
Among other incidents reported to Jonesboro police between Friday and Monday:
The rape of a man by another man.
Residential burglaries in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive and 3800 block of Griffin Street.
Three auto thefts – one in the 2200 block of East Johnson Avenue – and two in the 2400 block of Phillips Drive.
Vehicle break-ins in the 600 block of Strawn Avenue, 2900 block of Gilmore Drive, 900 block of Belt Street and 900 block of Vine Street.
Five incidents in which thousands of dollars in purchases have been made on the credit card account of one local business.
