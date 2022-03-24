JONESBORO — Sponsors of a professional disc golf tournament that’s been the source of controversy because of its location and the traffic it attracts announced Thursday they will provide a shuttle service to the upcoming Jonesboro Open.
The course is on private land at 3255 Strawfloor Drive, at the end of Casey Springs Road, and sits between the RidgePointe and Sloan Lake Estates residential subdivisions. Residents of those neighborhoods have complained of illegal parking, heavy traffic and litter from past events.
The 6th Jonesboro Open will be held April 22-24. Jordan Lane, assistant tournament director, said in a news release the tournament has increased in participation every year. This year officials are expecting nearly 450 players and another 200-to-300 spectators for the Disc Golf Pro Tour stop.
“There is a reason cities all across the country are trying to secure a stop on the Disc Golf Pro Tour.” Lane said. “Each event brings in hundreds of people to the host community and a six-figure economic impact for the city. We are very lucky to be a part of the DGPT.”
This year The Learning Center of NEA (TLC) and Walnut Street Baptist Church have agreed to help get the visitors around town and to Disc Side of Heaven’s Championship Course.
All fans and amateur participants are invited to park at Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1910 Scenic Road, Wednesday through Saturday. From there shuttles from TLC will take them back and forth to Disc Side of Heaven.
TLC will be added to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital as recipients of the proceeds of the 2022 tournament. The Learning Center has provided services to individuals with disabilities in Northeast Arkansas since 1959. TLC provides facilities and services for children with disabilities from birth to five years of age on two campuses in Jonesboro and provides adult development services for adults with disabilities.
Ridgefield Christian School, located just east of the entrance to Disc Side of Heaven, will once again allow patrons to park at their lot on Saturday and Sunday just like every year except for the Covid year of 2020.
There will be food and drinks available on site, but patrons can bring in coolers with them to watch from the viewing areas. Tickets for the Jonesboro Open are on sale now and tournament officials are working on sponsorships for the event. For more information on tickets or sponsorships go to JonesboroOpen.com.
The news release made no mention of the complaints by neighbors, nor to a proposal that would make the land a city park.
The owners of the land have proposed a combination/donation/lease package to the City of Jonesboro for the land the course sits on. Under the proposal, the city would buy 33 acres for $500,000, B&G Land Co. would donate another 33 acres to the city, and another 76 acres would be provided under a no-cost lease.
Jim Lyons, the attorney for both the RidgePointe and Sloan Lake Estates property owners associations, has threatened a lawsuit if the city accepts the offer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.