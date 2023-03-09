JONESBORO — Gov. Sarah Sanders will ceremoniously sign House Bill 1458, or “The Vincent Parks Law,” at 11:15 a.m. Monday during an event at the Governor’s Conference Room in the state Capitol in Little Rock, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday.
A Jonesboro police recruit, Parks died July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
Christina Parks, Vincent’s wife, her daughter Vivianna, Elliott, members of the Jonesboro Police Department and several legislators are expected to be in attendance at the ceremony, Elliott said.
State Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, and state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, helped shepherd the bill through the state House and Senate.
Cavenaugh said Wednesday the governor actually signed the bill on Monday, along with dozens of other new laws.
“We can never pass legislation to bring officer Parks back, but we want to make sure this never happens again,” Cavenaugh said to the House gallery.
Sullivan asked his Senate colleagues to vote in support of this bill to protect future cadets. He said the legislation will honor Parks’ death by mandating that all instructors that provide training to law enforcement and firefighters are trained to recognize medical dangers such as heat stroke, dehydration concussion and heat related issues. Improving the training at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA) is the goal of the Parks family.
The Arkansas Senate passed House Bill 1458 on Thursday. The Senate vote was 34-0 with one member being on excused absence.
The House passed it 96-0 on Feb. 27 with four members not voting.
A release by the family said, “Anyone who watches the videos of the last moments of Parks’ life knows it was not a lack of training that caused his death, but a lack of human decency, deliberate cruelty, and the bold indifference by ALETA instructors that led to his death. This legislation is a small step towards helping future law enforcement officers in training. The next step is justice for Officer Parks’ family.”
Christina Parks has filed a claim with the Arkansas Claims Commission against the Arkansas Department of Public Safety for the actions of the academy.
Jim Jackson with the Jackson Law Firm in North Little Rock, who filed the claim on behalf of the Parks family, explained the claim process in an interview with The Sun.
He noted that a person cannot sue the state for tort, due to the state’s immunity, so the Arkansas Claims Commission was established to make decisions in cases where damages are claimed against a state agency.
He said when a claim is filed, it is served to the agency or agencies in question, and they have 30 days to reply.
“After that, civil procedure rules apply,” he said. “Once they file an answer we will conduct discovery, do depositions. They may have some depositions they want to take.”
Jackson said once the claims commission issues its verdict, the matter goes to the Legislature to be confirmed or adjusted.
