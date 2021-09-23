BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has promoted Shena Sims to senior vice president, branch operations.
“I am very thankful and humbled by this promotion," Sims said. "I’ve had the privilege of working in banking for over 24 years, and it has opened countless doors and introduced me to so many wonderful people. I’m blessed to be able to serve the Jonesboro community, and I look forward to continuing to practice the excellent customer service that First Community Bank is known for.”
Sims has been at First Community Bank since 2014, and has more than 24 years of banking experience. She utilizes her people skills throughout the six branches in the Jonesboro region she supervises. In light of her new promotion, Sims hopes she can empower future leaders for the bank and continue to encourage growth through modeling outstanding customer service. She earned her bachelor’s degree in speech communication with a minor in marketing from Arkansas State University.
Sims is part of several philanthropic endeavors in the area including United Way of Northeast Arkansas (Day of Caring event) and the educational efforts of First Community Bank’s Piggy Bank and Teach Children to Save programs. She is also regularly involved in the monthly presentation of the 10-8 Award to local law enforcement officers through a partnership with First Community Bank and the Jonesboro Police Department.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and dedication that Shena displays every day,” said Allen Williams, market president for the Jonesboro region for First Community Bank. “She has been a natural leader in our organization from the very beginning, and we congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion.”
