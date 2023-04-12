JONESBORO — Six firearms were reported stolen Monday, according to Jonesboro police and Craighead County sheriff’s reports.
In the first case, a 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police at 9:36 a.m. Monday that the door to his vehicle was pried open and a 9 mm Springfield handgun with a fully loaded 20-round magazine was stolen. The gun is valued at $750.
The theft occurred in the 5900 block of Rees Road.
In the second incident, a 43-year-old Jonesboro man told police at 11:09 a.m. Monday that someone entered his vehicle in the 6000 block of Wisteria Lane and stole his firearm.
The 9 mm Sig Sauer 365 semi-automatic handgun is valued at $650.
In the third case, a 55-year-old Black Oak man told sheriff’s deputies that someone entered his vehicle between Saturday and Monday in the 2300 block of Arkansas 151 South and stole a handgun and cash.
The victim said he borrowed the 9 mm Glock with three loaded magazines from Monette police officer Christopher Kelems. The gun is valued at $700 and $2,000 in cash was also taken.
In the fourth case, a 30-year-old Maumelle woman told Jonesboro police Monday evening that someone stole her .380-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun between 8 a.m. Thursday and 6:30 p.m. Monday from the 3400 block of Access Road. The gun is valued at $300.
No other information was provided by the victim.
In the fifth case, a 44-year-old Jonesboro man told police at 6:26 p.m. Monday that someone entered his vehicle between March 30 and Monday in the 43400 block of Blair Cove and stole a firearm.
The 9 mm Hi-Point C9 handgun is valued at $200.
The victim said he had left his vehicle unlocked for several nights in a row and wasn’t sure when it was stolen.
In the sixth case, a 28-year-old Jonesboro man told police he noticed his 9 mm Ruger EC9 handgun was missing when he was cleaning out his vehicle in the 1800 block of Kendal Street.
The victim said he has cameras that show an unknown male trying to get into his and his neighbors’ vehicles.
The gun is valued at $450.
No arrests have been made in any of the thefts, according to police reports.
