JONESBORO — A woman’s sixth arrest for driving while intoxicated since 2015 on Saturday got her a $10,000 cash-only bond Monday from District Judge Tommy Fowler.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Dorietha Lambert, 37, of the 3100 block of Meador Drive, with felony DWI, operating a vehicle during a DWI suspension, obstructing governmental operations, no proof of insurance, careless and prohibited driving, speeding and improper lane change.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “When asked to exit, Lambert lost balance. She then refused to identify herself when asked. An officer attempted to give Lambert field sobriety tests on the scene but she was unable to perform most due to an injury.
“Lambert refused to provide a breath sample therefore a search warrant was obtained for her blood. It was determined that Lambert had a suspended drivers license, no insurance for the vehicle, and she failed to register the vehicle. When checking Lambert’s driving history, it revealed that she has had five prior DWl convictions since 2015.”
In setting the cash-only bond, Fowler called Lambert “a danger to the public.”
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Dewayne Franklin, 24, of Mesquite, Texas, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver and fleeing; $75,000 bond.
Travis Clark, 33, of Jonesboro, with second-degree assault on a family or household member. Clark pled guilty and received a 10-day jail sentence.
Reggie Henderson, 19, of Jonesboro, with robbery, theft of property and misdemeanor theft and third-degree battery charges; $35,000 bond.
Justin McQuay, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Brian Nelson, 28, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and driving on a suspended license; $15,000 bond.
Christopher Wagner, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental operations; $45,000 bond.
Stephen Warren, 49, of Egypt, with third-degree assault on a family or household member; $1,500 bond.
Shaun Woods, 44, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Raymond Wright, 24, of Jonesboro, with third-degree assault on a family or household member; $1,500 bond.
Jennifer Stanford, 39, of Bay, with residential burglary; $35,000 bond.
Desmond Thomas, 22, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and fleeing. Thomas pled guilty and received a 45-day jail sentence.
Keyanna Watson, 24, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $35,000 bond.
