JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a 49-year-old Jonesboro man with his sixth driving while intoxicated in the last 10 years.
Nicolas Mata was pulled over after swerving on West Johnson Avenue. The Craighead County sheriff’s deputy discovered that Mata was supposed to have an Interlock alcohol-detection device attached to the vehicle, but none was found.
After having Mata perform a field sobriety test, he was placed under arrest. An open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle.
Fowler charged Mata with felony driving while intoxicated four or greater, no Interlock device, refusal to submit, driving on a suspended license and careless or prohibited driving.
Calling Mata a threat to the community, Fowler set a cash-only bond of $15,000. He also ordered that if released, Mata must wear an alcohol-detecting ankle monitor.
Mata’s next court date is July 27 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
John Simpson, 65, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
James Covington, 30, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Anthony Pipes, 34, of Cherokee Village, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Billy Freeman, 44, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failure to appear; released on his own recognizance (ROR) after providing proof of being incarcerated at the time of the trial.
Vernon Granville, 49, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; released ROR after proof of incarceration.
Fonda Swihart, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony failure to appear and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $35,000 bond.
Lisa Marie Neal, 42, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Bryan Posey, 22, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle; $35,000 bond.
Toby Hill, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering and theft of $1,000 or less; $35,000 bond.
Phillip Sloan, 47, of Brookland, with aggravated assault; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.