JONESBORO — After receiving a six month notice, Twilight Skating Rink co-owners, David Veteto and his son Tristan Veteto, are seeking community support as they prepare to move to temporary location until they can afford to build their own facility.
David Veteto said he loves his little rink, and they have been planning to upgrade it anyway, so having to move just forces them to start preparing.
“We found out about a week ago that we will have to move,” he said, noting their six-month notice from the landlord.
However, he said that they don’t blame the landlord.
“The building needs so many repairs that it would be easier to tear it down and rebuild, than to repair it,” he stated, noting how lucky they have been to have had such a wonderful landlord.
“This place is old and has a lot of history,” Veteto said. “We have put a lot of love and effort into it.”
According to Veteto, the rink has had many names and business owners over the last 50 years including Good Times, which was built and owned by Joh Barrett in the 1970s and 80s; Wheel City, which was owned by Dean and Donna Timmons from the 80s until 1993; Rollin J’s, which was owned by Dan and Dorthy Murphy from 1993 to 1998; and Family Fun Central, which was owned by Barry and Selina Cooney and operated by Anthony Russell and Carlos and Patricia Roush from 1999 until 2018.
In fact, Veteto said that his son, Tristan, even worked for the previous owners for a year or so before they took over the business in 2018.
The building suffered more than $100,000 in water damage during that winter, after pipes had burst, flooding the building, which warped and buckled the wooden floor of the rink, he recalled.
“Luckily, the landlord’s insurance paid for the repairs, but we spent five, 14-hour days making them. It was a lot of work, but it was worth it,” he recalled.
“The landlord has been so good to us,” Veteto said. “The rent was low which helped us a lot.”
In fact, he said the landlord has been trying to help them find a new place, but rent prices elsewhere have been high so far.
However, they aren’t giving up as they look at the bright side of the situation.
“We are staying optimistic. This just gives us the chance to rebuild it the way we want and to make some upgrades that we have talked about,” Veteto said.
First, he said they have to find something temporary and cheap enough to move into until they raise enough to build a new facility.
“We have been planning to go bigger, so this could be a good change,” he said.
For example, he said they would like to double the square feet, add more entertainment space, an outside stage for community performances and even doors leading to an outside portion of the rink itself so the kids can skate in and out of a fenced-in area.
Veteto said they plan to buy their own property in Jonesboro and rebuild, so that they never have to move again.
Although he is dreaming big, Veteto said none of it is going to be cheap, which is why he said that they have started a GoFundMe.
“The community has been awesome,” he continued. “We have had lots of support. We have already gotten plenty of helpful suggestions and offers to help with the move. People have done an amazing job at helping to get the word out.”
“We love our customers and our community and they love us,” he stated.
According to their GoFundMe page, “David and Tristan learned how to make the wheels of the rink turn and they grew loyal to above all, making sure everyone had fun. Affectionately known as “Pops” by the kids and even their parents, David says Twilight Skating Rink is at its core – his and his son’s heart.”
Veteto explained how “Pops” was a colorful nickname that his son and business partner had started because Tristan said he had found it odd when people called him “David.”
“We started this business for the kids. Our goal has always been to make sure everyone who comes through those doors has fun,” he said.
“What’s important is they haven’t closed yet. We plan to stay open as long as possible,” Veteto said, noting that they are still operating at their normal hours.
