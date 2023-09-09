JONESBORO — A man who pleaded guilty in May to stealing evidence from the scene of a murder never returned to court to receive his sentence, prosecutors said.
An appearance in Craighead County District Court on Friday assured he won’t miss his next court date.
District Judge Tommy Fowler sentenced Demarion Vasser, 19, of Jonesboro, to 90 days in the Craighead County Detention Center after Vasser pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault and twice failing to appear in district court on the assault charge.
Fowler also set a $250,000 cash bond for the felony case, but noted the misdemeanor jail sentence should also guarantee his appearance in circuit court.
On May 26, Vasser entered an unconditional plea of guilty to felony charges of tampering with physical evidence and theft of property and misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations. That’s the case involving evidence from the Feb. 16 shooting death of Tyrese Rogers. An unconditional plea means he entered the plea without an agreement from prosecutors and the judge would impose whatever sentence the judge deemed appropriate.
Vasser was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court on July 21.
He now must appear Sept. 28 in circuit court to receive his sentence and face the additional failure to appear charge, which carries an additional 10 years in prison.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Vasser was initially a suspect in the murder, in which two other teenagers were wounded. Vasser eventually admitted to detectives that he had taken a gun from the crime scene and hid it in another part of town. He later took officers to the hiding place and surrendered the gun.
Dushun Lowe, 17, was eventually charged with the actual murder.
