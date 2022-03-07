JONESBORO — A felony and misdemeanor failure to appear got a Little Rock man a $50,000 cash-only bond Monday.
District Judge Tommy Fowler set the amount for Fabian Burks, 21, who skipped a hearing in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Deangelo Hayes, 24, of Memphis, with breaking or entering and theft of $1,000 or less; $5,000 bond.
Marty Boling, 56, homeless, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Jonathan Grizzle, 36, of Newport, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations; $15,000 bond.
Joseph Cummings, 24, of Jonesboro, with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft; $1,500 bond.
Justin Frazier, 34, of Jonesboro, with forgery; $28,000 bond.
Carolyn Coats, 52, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; released on bond.
Shelby Dixon, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia $45,000 bond.
Michael Liscomb, 40, of Melbourne, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $45,000 bond.
Paul Love, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Xochiti Mondragon, 23, of Jonesboro, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $3,500 bond.
Quincy Thompson, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Joshua Caines, 18, of Jonesboro, with theft of $5,000 or less; $3,500 cash-only bond.
David Hotchkiss, 56, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and public intoxication; $35,000 bond.
Charles Rue, 51, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving and probation violation; $35,000 bond.
Brittany Burch, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Larry Childs, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Matthew Johnson, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Lauren Kincaid, 25, of Harrisburg, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Michael Brock, 33, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and criminal mischief; $100,000 bond.
