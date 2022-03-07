JONESBORO — A felony and misdemeanor failure to appear got a Little Rock man a $50,000 cash-only bond Monday.

District Judge Tommy Fowler set the amount for Fabian Burks, 21, who skipped a hearing in Craighead County Circuit Court.

In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:

Deangelo Hayes, 24, of Memphis, with breaking or entering and theft of $1,000 or less; $5,000 bond.

Marty Boling, 56, homeless, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.

Jonathan Grizzle, 36, of Newport, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations; $15,000 bond.

Joseph Cummings, 24, of Jonesboro, with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft; $1,500 bond.

Justin Frazier, 34, of Jonesboro, with forgery; $28,000 bond.

Carolyn Coats, 52, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; released on bond.

Shelby Dixon, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia $45,000 bond.

Michael Liscomb, 40, of Melbourne, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $45,000 bond.

Paul Love, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.

Xochiti Mondragon, 23, of Jonesboro, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $3,500 bond.

Quincy Thompson, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.

Joshua Caines, 18, of Jonesboro, with theft of $5,000 or less; $3,500 cash-only bond.

David Hotchkiss, 56, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and public intoxication; $35,000 bond.

Charles Rue, 51, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving and probation violation; $35,000 bond.

Brittany Burch, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.

Larry Childs, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.

Matthew Johnson, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.

Lauren Kincaid, 25, of Harrisburg, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.

Michael Brock, 33, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and criminal mischief; $100,000 bond.