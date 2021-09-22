JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling gave a total bond of $12,500 to a Jonesboro man after Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge him with aggravated assault, third-degree battery and two counts to possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
Edward Thurman, 53, of Jonesboro, was arrested Friday and again on Tuesday. Two jailers at the Craighead County Detention Center had to help Thurman stand during his arraignment.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Zachary Yates, 26, of Cherokee Village, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Bobby Adams, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana and a bench warrant; $6,500 total bond.
William Davidson, 45, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Kemario Fowler, 34, of Blytheville, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Michael McGinty, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
James Davidson, 48, of Brookland, with two felony failures to appear and one misdemeanor failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Joshua Dodd, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and shoplifting; $15,000 bond.
Brian Moore, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Brandy Rouse, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $75,000 bond.
Dixie Reddish, 48, of Mammoth Spring, felony probation violation; $5,000 bond.
