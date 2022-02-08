JONESBORO — Mark Austin Slaughter, 25, of Jonesboro, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in the Dec. 8, 2020, shooting death of a Bono man in Jonesboro, according to court documents.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced him to 30 years in the state Department of Corrections.
He was originally charged with first-degree murder and theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000. The theft charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.
Slaughter shot Brandon Broadway, 37, of Bono, in his pickup truck that was parked near the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro ReStore parking lot, 3610 E. Highland Drive.
Authorities responded to Broadway’s call for help at 10:21 p.m. and rendered aid to the “suffering” man at the scene. He later died at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Security video from the store showed the victim’s white Toyota Tacoma pickup pull into the parking lot, Detective Paul Williams wrote in the affidavit. A white truck with a modified bed pulled into the parking lot just seconds later and pulled up to the victim’s truck driver door to driver door, according to the affidavit. The work truck was there briefly before pulling out of the parking lot.
The victim’s wife said Broadway had been having issues with a man he knew as Austin and feared for his and his family’s lives. Williams said the wife told him her husband knew Slaughter typically carried a gun and drove a white work truck and did heat and air work. She described the truck and said “Austin’s AC” was written on the side of the truck.
Other acquaintances of the victim described the handgun Slaughter typically carried and that description matched the caliber of the shell casings found at the crime scene, Williams said.
“I also received witness statements stating that Mr. Slaughter was very angry at the victim, and that Mr. Slaughter had made alarming threats to them against the victim,” Williams wrote.
Police didn’t disclose why Slaughter may have been angry with Broadway.
“During the course of this investigation, multiple videos allowed me to track the movements of the white work truck from 3610 E. Highland to Gambles Home Furnishing, where the work truck had pulled into the parking lot, located n Hwy. 49N near Clinton School Rd.,” Williams continued. “Security footage from Gamble’s showed the white work truck, which had the name ‘Austin’s AC’ on the side.”
Williams said the license plate on the truck, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, was registered to Slaughter.
He was apprehended in West Siloam Springs, Okla., on Dec. 12, 2020, by the Jonesboro Police Department and U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
