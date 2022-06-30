JONESBORO — A Paragould man was arrested early Thursday after police found him asleep in his vehicle in the 2200 block of East Nettleton Avenue.
Police said Michael Shane Nichols, 43, of the 100 block of Greene 717 Road, was in possession of 23.7 grams of meth,1.8 grams of marijuana and 36 pills.
Nichols is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and driving while intoxicated (drugs).
Nichols will have a probable cause hearing today.
In other JPD cases:
Police arrested Aaron Blake McCain, 19, of the 6600 block of Arkansas 159, Eudora, on Wednesday night after three people told police McCain threatened to kill them in the 1800 block of East Johnson Avenue. McCain is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and Jaheim Fowler, 18, on Wednesday night after a 29-year-old Jonesboro woman said the two entered her apartment in the 500 block of Melrose Street and pointed a gun at her and her husband. The two are being held on suspicion of aggravated assault and residential burglary.
Police arrested John Buckingham, 38, of the 800 block of Holiday Drive, West Memphis, on Wednesday night after a 50-year-old Jonesboro woman said he threatened to shoot her in the face and break out the windows to her car at Checker’s, 1498 Red Wolf Blvd. Buckingham is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanor carrying a weapon and violation of a no-contact order.
Police arrested Quesi Deanta James, 39, of the 400 block of Gee Street, and Jolie Wilburn, 24, of the 2500 block of Duncan Road, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Gee Street. James is being held on suspicion of felony parole violation, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and an out-of-town warrant. Wilburn is held held on suspicion of possession an instrument of crime.
Police arrested Terry Lee Roedell, 44, of the 2400 block of Phillips Drive, on Wednesday afternoon. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony failure to appear and possession of marijuana.
Police arrested Crystal Vann, 44, of the 300 block of Melrose Street, on Wednesday afternoon at her residence. She is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and a felony bench warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.