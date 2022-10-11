JONESBORO — Craighead and Greene counties had slight upticks in new coronavirus infections last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
Craighead County’s 127 new cases between Oct. 4 and Sunday represents a 7.6 percent increase, while Greene’s 48 new cases is a 14.3 percent jump.
Poinsett County’s numbers jumped from 12 to 25 in the past week.
Statewide numbers declined by 7.4 percent to 1,953.
But COVID-related deaths climbed by 7.4 percent statewide, from 101 to 120. Among the latest fatalities were four residents of Cross County, three in Jackson and one each in Clay, Craighead and Randolph counties.
Despite the increase in new cases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified all of Northeast Arkansas as having low community levels.
Statewide, new infections are nearing double digits.
The health department reported just 100 new cases statewide Sunday, and 101 on Monday.
While Craighead County had just nine new cases Monday, the health department reported that two Craighead County residents were among 20 newly disclosed deaths.
As of Monday, the state attributed 12,321 deaths to the pandemic, including 360 in Craighead County and 188 in Greene County, which also had one death disclosed on Monday.
Cross, Greene, Jackson and Poinsett counties had two new virus cases on Monday.
Hospitals across the state reported 188 COVID-related patients, a reduction of four from Sunday. Of those, 14 were on ventilators. The count in Northeast Arkansas stood at 24 Monday, a reduction of six from Sunday. One patient was on a ventilator
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Oct. 4 through Sunday
Craighead – 127 new cases (increase of 15 from previous week); 231 active cases (decrease of 27); 358 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 48 new cases (increase of 6); 77 active cases (decrease of 8); 187 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 4 new cases (decrease of 9); 29 active cases (unchanged); 86 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 12 new cases (decrease of 26); 45 active (decrease of 27); 134 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 14 new cases (decrease of 6); 30 active cases (decrease of 7); 71 deaths (increase of 3).
Mississippi – 35 new cases (decrease of 12); 83 active cases (decrease of 32); 222 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 14 new cases (decrease of 13); 31 active cases (decease of 35); 98 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 2 new case (decrease of 10); 9 active cases (decrease of 4); 94 deaths (increase of 4).
Clay – 6 new cases (unchanged); 13 active cases (decrease of 8); 98 deaths (increase of 1).
