JONESBORO — Reports from the Arkansas Department of Health indicate a slight uptick in new coronavirus cases over the past couple of days compared to last week, and active cases are up slightly since Monday.
The health department reported 391 new cases on Tuesday, including 28 in Craighead County, and 433 on Wednesday, including 17 in Craighead County.
Since Monday, the health department has disclosed a total of 24 deaths, including one each in Craighead, Cross, Greene, Lawrence and Poinsett counties.
Since Monday, active cases were up by 43 statewide to 2,867.
The health department reported 144 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, a reduction of 19 from Monday. Six of those patients were being aided by ventilators. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 20 on Wednesday, down two from Monday. Of those, one was on a ventilator.
Also Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax, according to The Associated Press. The new booster option is for people 18 and older who can’t get the updated omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters for medical or accessibility reasons – or who otherwise would not receive a COVID-19 booster shot at all.
The FDA specified the additional Novavax shot was to be used as a first booster – not for people who’ve already had one or more booster doses already – at least six months after completing their primary shots.
Novavax’s initial two-dose shots have been available since the summer. It’s a protein-based vaccine unlike the other COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. including Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
About 48 percent of Americans who received their primary vaccinations have never received that all-important first booster.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also signed off on the decision after the FDA.
U.S. health officials have been encouraging Americans to get those updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters to bolster protection against the most common omicron strains ahead of an expected winter surge.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 17 new cases, 199 active cases.
Greene – 5 new cases, 66 active cases.
Lawrence – 3 new cases, 13 active cases.
Poinsett – 3 new cases, 37 active cases.
Mississippi – 11 new cases, 73 active cases.
Jackson – 1 new case, 15 active cases.
Randolph – 6 new cases, 13 active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 9 active cases.
Clay – 1 new case, 10 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.