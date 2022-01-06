The Board of Directors of Craighead Electric Cooperative named Jeremiah Sloan as the new chief executive officer of the corporation earlier this week.
Board Chairman Terry Rorex stated, “We are excited to announce Jeremiah Sloan as the newly appointed CEO of Craighead Electric. Sloan will succeed Brian Duncan following his retirement in March.”
Sloan has been with CECC since 2016 and held the roles of engineer, manager of fiber assets, and chief operating officer of Empower, Delivered by Craighead Electric, which provides broadband internet access to customers of the cooperative.
In an interview with The Sun, Sloan said the work completed by Empower to provide broadband access is the type of work that drives him.
“From our first customer in March of 2017, to passing our 11,000th customer a few months ago, it is such a pleasure and honor to be able to provide that service to our membership,” he said. “I think that is really what attracted me to work for a cooperative – their ability to impact rural communities.”
Prior to joining CECC, Sloan spent six years as an officer in the United States Air Force. While serving on active duty, he functioned as a development engineer and a professor of aerospace studies. He was responsible for the acquisition, development and deployment of combat identification and communications systems for the Department of Defense and led Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps programs at the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville.
Sloan’s educational background includes a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kentucky, a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Tennessee State University, a graduate certificate in power and energy from the Power and Energy Institute of Kentucky and completion of the Robert I Kabat Management Internship Program.
“I am honored to be selected as the next CEO of Craighead Electric,” Sloan stated. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve the member/owners of Craighead Electric, and it is very exciting to be able to lead an exceptional group of employees into the future.”
Sloan and his wife, Blythe, have four boys, Atlas, Everest, Cypress and Sparrow, and they live in Portia. He and his family enjoy traveling, gardening, bicycling and snow skiing.
Duncan announced his retirement in August of 2021 with an effective date of March 28, 2022. Duncan has served the Cooperative for over 43 years.
He has fulfilled many roles since first hired in 1978. He has worked as a right-of-way crew member, apprentice lineman, staking engineer, district manager, key account manager, manager of member services, and vice president of corporate services before fulfilling his current position as CEO in 2007.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside such a dedicated group of employees at Craighead Electric, and I’ve had a great opportunity to watch Craighead Electric become a premier service provider in our state and region,” Duncan said. “God has allowed me to do what I’d always dreamed of doing, and His blessings on my life are truly amazing.”
Sloan said he is looking forward to the future of CECC, noting that it is an interesting time with solar energy opportunities, electric cars and broadband service.
“I think we want to continue to evaluate how we provide the highest level of service possible,” he said. “That service is going to continue to extend beyond electricity.”
He said he appreciates the board’s trust in him.
“I relish this opportunity and look forward to serving the members,” he said. “It’s an honor; it really is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.